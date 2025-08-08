Lingerfelt, Davis Sign M.C. Dean to 152,491 SF Industrial Lease Near Richmond

RUTHER GLEN, VA. — Lingerfelt and The Davis Cos. have signed a 152,491-square-foot lease with design-build and systems integration firm M.C. Dean at Carmel Church Business Center in Ruther Glen, roughly 30 miles north of Richmond. The new lease will allow M.C. Dean to expand its production capacity, shifting more space away from onsite storage to meet the growing demand for its mission-critical products. Modular Mission Critical, M.C. Dean’s 585-acre manufacturing campus one mile northeast of Carmel Church Business Center, will serve as the hub for customizable, tested and secure modular products. Jake Servinsky and Jimmy Appich of JLL represented M.C. Dean. Graham Stoneburner and Mark Douglas of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented ownership in the lease negotiations.

Caramel Church Business Center, a 325,500-square-foot warehouse, was completed in 2024 through a joint venture between Lingerfelt and Boston-based Davis. ARCO Design/Build developed the facility.