Lingerfelt Inks 106,376 SF Industrial Lease With PECO Pallet in Metro Richmond

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA. — Lingerfelt has signed a 106,376-square-foot lease with PECO Pallet Inc. at Port 801, a speculative industrial facility located at 801 Port Walthall Drive in Colonial Heights, a southern suburb of Richmond.

Rob Dirom, Wood Thornton and Frank Hargrove III of Colliers represented Lingerfelt in the lease transaction. Graham Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented PECO, which is the second of two tenants in operation at the 239,448-square-foot facility.

ARCO Design Build delivered Port 801 on behalf of Lingerfelt in fourth-quarter 2022. The PECO lease brings the facility to full occupancy. PECO Pallet is a provider of rental pallet services to the beverage, grocery and consumer products industries.