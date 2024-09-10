Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheastVirginia

Lingerfelt Inks 106,376 SF Industrial Lease With PECO Pallet in Metro Richmond

by John Nelson

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA. — Lingerfelt has signed a 106,376-square-foot lease with PECO Pallet Inc. at Port 801, a speculative industrial facility located at 801 Port Walthall Drive in Colonial Heights, a southern suburb of Richmond.

Rob Dirom, Wood Thornton and Frank Hargrove III of Colliers represented Lingerfelt in the lease transaction. Graham Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented PECO, which is the second of two tenants in operation at the 239,448-square-foot facility.

ARCO Design Build delivered Port 801 on behalf of Lingerfelt in fourth-quarter 2022. The PECO lease brings the facility to full occupancy. PECO Pallet is a provider of rental pallet services to the beverage, grocery and consumer products industries.

You may also like

Stoic Equity Acquires 65,000 SF Flex Industrial Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Alabama’s First...

JV Secures $135M Construction Loan for Perris Gateway...

Harbor Capital Acquires 606,911 SF Corbin Industrial Park...

Chesmar Homes Signs 14,594 SF Office Lease in...

CBRE Opens 5,154 SF Office at Phillips Murrah...

CBRE Brokers $61.5M Sale of Industrial Redevelopment Site...

NAI Excel Arranges $16.5M Sale of Strongbox Lamb...

Rectangle Investment Management Buys 39,588 SF Industrial Building...