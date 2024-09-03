Tuesday, September 3, 2024
IndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheastVirginia

Lingerfelt Inks 233,359 SF Industrial Lease in Colonial Heights, Virginia

by John Nelson

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA. — Lingerfelt has inked a 233,359-square-foot industrial lease at Ruffin Mill Distribution Center, an industrial park in Colonial Heights, about 23 miles south of Richmond. The Memphis-based tenant, Vital Records Control, will occupy Buildings A and C, which are located at 1944 and 1998 Ruffin Mill Road, respectively.

Matt Anderson and Harrison McVey of Range Commercial Partners represented Lingerfelt in the lease transaction, which brings Ruffin Mill Distribution Center to full occupancy.

