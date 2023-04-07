Lingerfelt Purchases Land Near Richmond for Development of 325,500 SF Warehouse

RUTHER GLEN, VA. — Lingerfelt Development LLC has purchased 24 acres within Carmel Church Business Center in Ruther Glen, approximately 30 miles north of Richmond. The company plans to construct a 325,500-square-foot speculative, high-bay distribution warehouse facility at the property. Mark Douglas of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented Lingerfelt in the $2.6 million transaction. Virgil Nelson, also with Thalhimer, represented the seller, an entity doing business as CCBC Properties LLC.