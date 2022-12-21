REBusinessOnline

Lingerfelt Sells 11-Building Office Portfolio in Metro Richmond for $119M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — Locally based real estate investment firm Lingerfelt has sold a portfolio of 11 office buildings in and around the Innsbrook master-planned park in Virginia’s Henrico County. Charlottesville, Va.-based Seminole Trail purchased the portfolio for approximately $119 million. The 723,103-square-foot portfolio was approximately 82 percent leased at the time of sale.

The buyer plans to move forward with adding over 1,300 apartments to five of the 11 properties in the portfolio, which Henrico County rezoned for mixed-use in 2021. Lingerfelt and its investors will continue to own eight properties within Innsbrook totaling 240,000 square feet of office and flex warehouse buildings. The company also has an active development pipeline for new industrial assets and multifamily communities in Henrico County and beyond.

