COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA. — Lingerfelt has sold Port 801, a 239,448-square-foot industrial facility located at 801 Port Walthall Drive in Colonial Heights, a suburb of Richmond. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. JLL represented Lingerfelt, which delivered Port 801 in 2022, in the sale.

The property was fully leased at the time of sale to two investment-grade tenants. Last fall, Lingerfelt executed a 106,376-square-foot lease with PECO Pallet at Port 801.