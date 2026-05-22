Lingerfelt Sells Logistics Park in Colonial Heights, Virginia for $78.2M

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA. — Lingerfelt has sold Ashton Logistics Park, a 523,047-square-foot industrial facility located in Colonial Heights, a suburb of Richmond. Newmark represented Lingerfelt in the $78.2 million transaction. The buyer requested anonymity.

Delivered by Lingerfelt in 2024, Ashton Logistics Park spans 52 acres and features two buildings situated at 1630 and 1660 Ashton Park Drive. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale with an 8.5-year weighted average lease term (WALT) remaining.

The first building is a 437,657-square-foot cross-dock facility that is leased to Article.com, a Vancouver-based direct-to-consumer furniture and home décor brand. The second building is an 85,750-square-foot rear-load facility that is leased to Shepherd Electric Co., a wholesale electric distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Graybar.

The project team included ARCO Design-Build (architect and general contractor) and Townes Site Engineering (civil engineer). Range Commercial Partners manages Ashton Logistics Park, while Colliers handles leasing at the property.