Link Logistics Acquires 61,111 SF Industrial Building in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — New York City-based Link Logistics has acquired a 61,111-square-foot industrial building in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2401 Double Creek Drive was constructed in 1998. Link Logistics acquired the building, which was fully leased at the time of sale, as part of a two-property portfolio deal that also included a 291,285-square-foot property in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex city of Coppell. Stream Realty Partners brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.