Link Logistics Completes 778,950 SF Industrial Project in The Colony, Texas

THE COLONY, TEXAS — New York City-based Link Logistics has completed the second and final phase of Live Oak Logistics, an industrial project in the northern Dallas suburb of The Colony that added 778,950 square feet of space across four buildings to the local supply. The Phase II buildings range in size from 115,920 to 395,000 square feet, feature clear heights as high as 36 feet and can support manufacturing, warehousing and distribution users. GSR Andrade designed the project, and MW Builders served as the general contractor.