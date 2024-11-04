Link Logistics, Saracen Properties Break Ground on 367,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Boston

REVERE, MASS. — A partnership between New York City-based Link Logistics Real Estate and locally based investment firm Saracen Properties has broken ground on a 367,000-square-foot industrial project in the eastern Boston suburb of Revere. The project represents Phase I of Trident Logistics Center, a 635,000-square-foot development will be constructed on a speculative basis on a 23-acre site that is located about two miles from Logan International Airport and originally functioned as an oil tank farm. The Phase I building will feature a clear height of 40 feet and 60 loading docks. Gilbane Building Co. is handling construction, which is slated for a late 2025 completion.