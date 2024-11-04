Monday, November 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Trident-Logistics-Center-Revere-Massachusetts
The site of Trident Logistics Center in Revere, Massachusetts, previously housed an oil tank farm that was dismantled and remediated earlier this year to make way for new construction. The site will be surcharged with three to four feet of imported soil and wick drains that will result in 12 to 24 inches of onsite settlement.
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

Link Logistics, Saracen Properties Break Ground on 367,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

REVERE, MASS. — A partnership between New York City-based Link Logistics Real Estate and locally based investment firm Saracen Properties has broken ground on a 367,000-square-foot industrial project in the eastern Boston suburb of Revere. The project represents Phase I of Trident Logistics Center, a 635,000-square-foot development will be constructed on a speculative basis on a 23-acre site that is located about two miles from Logan International Airport and originally functioned as an oil tank farm. The Phase I building will feature a clear height of 40 feet and 60 loading docks. Gilbane Building Co. is handling construction, which is slated for a late 2025 completion.

You may also like

Ackerman Delivers 511,000 SF Industrial Project in Selma,...

United Properties Completes 274-Unit Bishop Momo Apartments in...

GBT Realty Underway on 50,632 SF Shopping Center...

Highridge Costa, Western Community Housing Open Affordable Housing...

Davis, J.G. Petrucci Underway on 361,700 SF Industrial...

Keystone Mortgage Secures $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Industrial...

JLL Arranges Sale, Financing of Two Hotels Totaling...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Shopping...

Mirae Asset Securities Signs 34,640 SF Office Lease...