Link Logistics Sells 128,745 SF Industrial Facility in Carlsbad, California
CARLSBAD, CALIF. — New York-based Link Logistics has completed the disposition of an R&D and manufacturing property located at 2285 Rutherford Road in Carlsbad. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $25.7 million.
Built in 1990 as part of Carlsbad Research Center, the two-story, 128,745-square-foot building features four dock-high loading doors, four grade-level doors and 342 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the property was vacant. Situated on 6.5 acres, the facility is adjacent to McClellan-Palomar Airport, which serves North County San Diego.
Roger Carlson, Bill Dolan and Blake Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, while the buyer was represented by an outside firm.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.