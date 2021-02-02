REBusinessOnline

Link Logistics Sells 128,745 SF Industrial Facility in Carlsbad, California

Located at 2285 Rutherford Road in Carlsbad, Calif., the two-story, 128,745-square-foot industrial building features four dock-high loading doors, four grade-level doors and 342 parking spaces.

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — New York-based Link Logistics has completed the disposition of an R&D and manufacturing property located at 2285 Rutherford Road in Carlsbad. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $25.7 million.

Built in 1990 as part of Carlsbad Research Center, the two-story, 128,745-square-foot building features four dock-high loading doors, four grade-level doors and 342 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the property was vacant. Situated on 6.5 acres, the facility is adjacent to McClellan-Palomar Airport, which serves North County San Diego.

Roger Carlson, Bill Dolan and Blake Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, while the buyer was represented by an outside firm.

