Link Logistics Sells Six-Property Industrial Portfolio in Mid-Atlantic for $67.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

This 114,980-square-foot industrial property is located at 6695 Business Parkway in Elkridge, Md., within Meadowridge Business Park.

BALTIMORE — New York-based Link Logistics has completed the disposition of Beltway+ Industrial Portfolio, a six-property, 430,118-square-foot industrial portfolio located in the Mid-Atlantic region. Massachusetts-based High Street Logistics Properties acquired the portfolio for $67.5 million.

Situated in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, Beltway+ Industrial Portfolio was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to 26 tenants. The largest asset in the portfolio is a 114,980-square-foot, Class A property located at 6695 Business Parkway within Meadowridge Business Park in Elkridge, Md. The remaining properties are small-bay industrial assets with direct access to Interstate 695.

Christopher Abramson, Ben McCarty and Nicholas Signor of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. Brian Kruger, Thomas Hinder and Eric Evans of Newmark will handle leasing of the property on behalf the new ownership.