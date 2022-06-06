REBusinessOnline

Link Logistics Sells Six-Property Industrial Portfolio in Mid-Atlantic for $67.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

6695-Business-Parkway-Baltimore-MD

This 114,980-square-foot industrial property is located at 6695 Business Parkway in Elkridge, Md., within Meadowridge Business Park.

BALTIMORE — New York-based Link Logistics has completed the disposition of Beltway+ Industrial Portfolio, a six-property, 430,118-square-foot industrial portfolio located in the Mid-Atlantic region. Massachusetts-based High Street Logistics Properties acquired the portfolio for $67.5 million.

Situated in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, Beltway+ Industrial Portfolio was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to 26 tenants. The largest asset in the portfolio is a 114,980-square-foot, Class A property located at 6695 Business Parkway within Meadowridge Business Park in Elkridge, Md. The remaining properties are small-bay industrial assets with direct access to Interstate 695.

Christopher Abramson, Ben McCarty and Nicholas Signor of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. Brian Kruger, Thomas Hinder and Eric Evans of Newmark will handle leasing of the property on behalf the new ownership.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  