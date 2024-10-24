Link Logistics to Undertake 123,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Link Logistics will undertake a 123,000-square-foot industrial redevelopment project in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. According to Parsippany Focus, the 10.4-acre site at 2 Hilton Court was previously home to Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo, which vacated the premises in 2016 but continued paying the lease through 2022. Marc Duval, Jose Cruz, Jordan Avanzato, Nicholas Stefans and Jason Lundy of JLL brokered the land sale. The seller was not disclosed, but the local publication also reports that Onyx Equities purchased the property in 2020.