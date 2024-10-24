Thursday, October 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Link Logistics to Undertake 123,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment in Parsippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Link Logistics will undertake a 123,000-square-foot industrial redevelopment project in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. According to Parsippany Focus, the 10.4-acre site at 2 Hilton Court was previously home to Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo, which vacated the premises in 2016 but continued paying the lease through 2022. Marc Duval, Jose Cruz, Jordan Avanzato, Nicholas Stefans and Jason Lundy of JLL brokered the land sale. The seller was not disclosed, but the local publication also reports that Onyx Equities purchased the property in 2020.

You may also like

Brookfield Underway on 880,085 SF Industrial Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $38M Sale of Manhattan...

Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of East Brook Mall...

Saddle River Day School Plans New 32,000 SF...

AIG to Open 180,000 SF Office at Perimeter...

Swire Properties Announces 11 New Tenants at Brickell...

Skender Breaks Ground on Three-Building Affordable Housing Development...

Lee & Associates: Absorption Is Positive Across All...

High Street Residential, PGIM Complete 192-Unit Huxley Scottsdale...