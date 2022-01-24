Link Logistics, Western Realco Acquire 16.4-Acre Industrial Redevelopment Site in Corona, California

The 16.4-acre industrial site is located at 1375 Magnolia Ave. in Corona, Calif.

CORONA, CALIF. — A partnership between Link Logistics and Western Realco has purchased a 16.4-acre industrial redevelopment site located at 1375 Magnolia Ave. in Corona. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Jeff Chiate, Mike Adey and Brad Brandenburg of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Rick Ellison and Brett Lockwood of Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing for the new project.

The site has the potential to house two Class A industrial buildings totaling more than 300,000 square feet of warehouse space. Currently, the property consists of multiple older industrial structures originally built in the mid-1990s that would be demolished.