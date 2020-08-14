Link Senior Development, Insight Senior Living Launch Ativo Senior Living Brand with Three Communities Planned

Located in Yuma, Ariz., Ativo Senior Living of Yuma is scheduled to open in early 2021.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Link Senior Development and Insight Senior Living have launched the Ativo Senior Living brand, with three upcoming communities currently announced in the Southwest.

The first property, Ativo Senior Living of Yuma, Arizona, is currently under construction with a planned opening in early 2021. The Portland-based company also has communities planned in Prescott Valley, Arizona; Buckeye, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and other projects in various design phases throughout the Southwest.

“This relationship between Insight Senior Living and Link Senior Development was forged based on our mutual enthusiasm for the health, well-being, and happiness of our vibrant senior population,” says Ron Ziebart, president and CEO Link Senior Development.

Insight Senior Living specializes in new-development senior living communities, providing consulting during development and pre-opening and management services after opening. Link Senior Development focuses exclusively on the development and management of seniors housing.