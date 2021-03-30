Link Senior Development, Insight Senior Living Start Construction of Ativo Senior Living of Prescott Valley, Arizona

Avito Senior Living of Prescott Valley will feature 130 residences for seniors.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZ. — Link Senior Development and Insight Senior Living have started construction of Ativo Senior Living of Prescott Valley.

Located near Bob Edwards Park, the 5.3-acre campus consists of 130 residences across more than 117,000 square feet. The community will include a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care units ranging from studio apartments to two-bedroom cottages.

The community is scheduled to open in summer 2022.

Link Senior Development leads the project as the developer. Ankrom Moisan is serving as the architect on the project, Seabold Construction as the general contractor and Insight Senior Living as the management company.