Link Senior Development, MedCore Partners Plan 202-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Buckeye, Arizona

Ativo-Sundance-Buckeye-AZ

Situated within the Sundance Active Adult master-planned community in Buckeye, Ariz., Ativo of Sundance will offer 103 independent living, 75 assisted living and 24 memory care units for seniors.

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Link Senior Development and MedCore Partners have unveiled plans for Ativo of Sundance, a 202-unit senior living community inside the Sundance Active Adult master-planned community in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye.

The campus will offer 103 independent living, 75 assisted living and 24 memory care units on a 10-acre tract. Construction of the 211,000-square-foot, three story project is scheduled to begin in late 2021 for an anticipated opening in summer 2023.

Insight Senior Living will manage the community, including oversight of all programs and resident services. This will be Insight’s third senior living project in Arizona. Ankrom Moison Architects designed the facility.

Link and MedCore are collaborating on two other developments in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Tracy, California. The two firms previously worked together on the 2019 sale and acquisition of five senior living communities in Arizona and Utah.

