Completed in fall 2019, Homestead Station is anchored by Evo Entertainment + IMAX.
Linkvest Capital, MMG Equity Acquire Mixed-Use Destination in Downtown Homestead, Florida

by John Nelson

HOMESTEAD, FLA. — Linkvest Capital and MMG Equity Partners have acquired Homestead Station, a mixed-use entertainment destination located on 4.8 acres at 4 S. Krome Ave. in downtown Homestead, about 39 miles south of Miami. LV Lending previously held a first mortgage on the property, and the acquisition was completed through a deed in lieu of foreclosure to Linkvest Capital and MMG Equity.

Completed in 2019, Homestead Station is anchored by Evo Entertainment + IMAX, an entertainment venue that features cinemas and bowling, as well as numerous retail and dining establishments. The center also features an 1,100-space parking garage. There is currently 18,000 square feet of vacant space available to lease, according to the new owners.

