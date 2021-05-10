REBusinessOnline

Lion Electric to Invest $70M in Joliet, Build Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Facility

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

JOLIET, ILL. — Lion Electric Co., a Canadian manufacturer of all-electric buses and trucks, has unveiled plans to build its first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility in Joliet. A minimum of $70 million will be invested to build a new facility dedicated to producing electric vehicles. The 900,000-square-foot project is expected to come online in the second half of 2022. Annual production capacity is estimated at 20,000 zero-emission vehicles per year, creating at least 745 jobs for Illinoisans. Lion is known for its production of electric school buses.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity worked with the state’s public-private economic development partner, Intersect Illinois, to put together a site selection process that involved both virtual and in-person site visits, economic analysis and coordination with local officials and utilities. Lion has qualified for the state’s EDGE incentive program, a tool to support companies making large-scale capital investments that lead to significant job creation.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews