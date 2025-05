HOUSTON ­— Lion Real Estate Group, a Dallas-based investment firm, has acquired Villages of Briar Forest, a 241-unit apartment complex in West Houston. Built in 1999, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, coffee bar and a dog park. Lion plans to renovate select unit interiors with new quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, backsplashes, cabinetry and lighting packages. Thomas Alleman of Newmark brokered the deal.