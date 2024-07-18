Lion Real Estate Group Acquires 312-Unit Bradford Woods Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Lion Real Estate Group (LREG) has acquired Bradford Woods, a 312-unit apartment community located at 5242 Edmondson Pike in Nashville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Walker & Dunlop’s Nashville office brokered the transaction, which included LREG assuming an existing Fannie Mae loan.

LREG plans to rebrand the property as The Grove Brentwood and completely overhaul the leasing office/clubhouse, gym, pool area and all other onsite amenities. Additionally, the company plans to modernize unit interiors with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and upgraded lighting.

The Grove Brentwood is LREG’s fourth acquisition in its current investment vehicle and 26th property overall in its portfolio that spans across five states.