Monday, April 28, 2025
11650-Burke-St-Santa-Fe-Springs-CA
Lionext Inc. will occupy the 106,110-square-foot distribution facility at 11650 Burke St. in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.
CaliforniaIndustrialLeasing ActivityWestern

Lionext Leases 106,110 SF Distribution Facility in Santa Fe Springs, California

by Amy Works

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Lionext Inc. has signed a deal to occupy a 106,110-square-foot distribution facility in Santa Fe Springs. The 10-year lease is valued at $22 million. Ryan Campbell of NAI Capital Commercial represented the tenant, while Joel Hutak and Phillip De Rousse of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Kekropia Inc., in the deal.

Located at 11650 Burke St., the Class A facility offers a clear height of 32 feet at the first column, 16 dock-high positions, two grade-level doors, approximately 7,000 square feet of office space and a large fenced yard with drive-around truck access. Built in 2011, the building also features ESFR sprinklers, 2.5 percent skylights, 50-foot by 52-foot column spacing and a 200-foot shared concrete truck court. Additionally, the asset is located near 605 Freeway.

