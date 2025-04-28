Lionext Leases 106,110 SF Distribution Facility in Santa Fe Springs, California

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Lionext Inc. has signed a deal to occupy a 106,110-square-foot distribution facility in Santa Fe Springs. The 10-year lease is valued at $22 million. Ryan Campbell of NAI Capital Commercial represented the tenant, while Joel Hutak and Phillip De Rousse of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Kekropia Inc., in the deal.

Located at 11650 Burke St., the Class A facility offers a clear height of 32 feet at the first column, 16 dock-high positions, two grade-level doors, approximately 7,000 square feet of office space and a large fenced yard with drive-around truck access. Built in 2011, the building also features ESFR sprinklers, 2.5 percent skylights, 50-foot by 52-foot column spacing and a 200-foot shared concrete truck court. Additionally, the asset is located near 605 Freeway.