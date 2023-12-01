Lionheart Capital, Leviathan and Well Duo to Develop 56,500 SF Mixed-Use Project in Miami

MIAMI — Lionheart Capital, Leviathan Development and Well Duo will develop a new mixed-use project in Miami. Dubbed MIRAI Design District, the development is designed by Kengo Kuma and Associates (KKAA), marking the first mixed-use project in the country for the architectural firm. Upon completion, the property will comprise 15,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space across 17 units, with roughly 41,000 square feet of office space on the second and third floors. Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2024, with completion anticipated by the end of 2025.