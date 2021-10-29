Lionstone Investments Sells Tasman Tech Office Campus in California for $170M
MILPITAS, CALIF. — Lionstone Investments has completed the sale of Tasman Tech, a 14-building office/R&D campus located at Tasman Drive and Interstate 880 in Milpitas. Washington Holdings acquired the asset for $170 million.
Tasman Tech has undergone substantial renovation and capital investment by the seller to continue to attract tenancy. The renovations included the addition of on-site retail amenities, outdoor collaboration areas, a fitness center, building signage and ChargePoint vehicle chargers. Additionally, the campus is within a five-minute VTA Light Rail ride to the Milpitas BART station.
Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark brokered the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.