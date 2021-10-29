Lionstone Investments Sells Tasman Tech Office Campus in California for $170M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

Tasman Tech in Milpitas, Calif., features 14 buildings offering office and R&D space.

MILPITAS, CALIF. — Lionstone Investments has completed the sale of Tasman Tech, a 14-building office/R&D campus located at Tasman Drive and Interstate 880 in Milpitas. Washington Holdings acquired the asset for $170 million.

Tasman Tech has undergone substantial renovation and capital investment by the seller to continue to attract tenancy. The renovations included the addition of on-site retail amenities, outdoor collaboration areas, a fitness center, building signage and ChargePoint vehicle chargers. Additionally, the campus is within a five-minute VTA Light Rail ride to the Milpitas BART station.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark brokered the transaction.