REBusinessOnline

Lionstone Investments Sells Tasman Tech Office Campus in California for $170M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

Tasman-Tech-Milpitas-CA

Tasman Tech in Milpitas, Calif., features 14 buildings offering office and R&D space.

MILPITAS, CALIF. — Lionstone Investments has completed the sale of Tasman Tech, a 14-building office/R&D campus located at Tasman Drive and Interstate 880 in Milpitas. Washington Holdings acquired the asset for $170 million.

Tasman Tech has undergone substantial renovation and capital investment by the seller to continue to attract tenancy. The renovations included the addition of on-site retail amenities, outdoor collaboration areas, a fitness center, building signage and ChargePoint vehicle chargers. Additionally, the campus is within a five-minute VTA Light Rail ride to the Milpitas BART station.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark brokered the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews