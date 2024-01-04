Lionstone Investments Trades 12-Story Midtown Plaza Office Building in Raleigh’s North Hills District

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lionstone Investments has sold Midtown Plaza, a 12-story office building located in Raleigh’s North Hills submarket. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but the Triangle Business Journal reported the asset traded for $132 million. Completed in 2017, the 329,747-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Altera, Gilead Sciences and Fifth Third Bank. Ryan Clutter, Richard Reid, Daniel Flynn, C.J. Liuzzo, Sarah Holloway and Woody Flythe of JLL represented Lionstone, which was working on behalf of an institutional investor.