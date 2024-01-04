Thursday, January 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Completed in 2017, the 329,747-square-foot Midtown Plaza office building was fully leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Lionstone Investments Trades 12-Story Midtown Plaza Office Building in Raleigh’s North Hills District

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lionstone Investments has sold Midtown Plaza, a 12-story office building located in Raleigh’s North Hills submarket. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but the Triangle Business Journal reported the asset traded for $132 million. Completed in 2017, the 329,747-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Altera, Gilead Sciences and Fifth Third Bank. Ryan Clutter, Richard Reid, Daniel Flynn, C.J. Liuzzo, Sarah Holloway and Woody Flythe of JLL represented Lionstone, which was working on behalf of an institutional investor.

You may also like

LYND Group Buys Mixed-Income Apartment Community in San...

Black Salmon, LD&D to Develop $115M Multifamily Tower...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 228-Unit Self-Storage...

Harrison Street, Michaels Sell 551-Bed Student Housing Community...

EDGE Realty Partners Arranges Sale of 70,227 SF...

Synergy Investment Fund Acquires 147,668 SF Shopping Center...

SRS Brokers $7.2M Sale of Alcoa Commons Retail...

Taylor Team Relocation Signs 50,070 SF Industrial, Office...

Zar Law Firm Buys 45,648 SF Office Building...