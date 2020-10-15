Lionstone to Renovate 1.4 MSF Mixed-Use Destination in Metro Houston

Completion of the first phase of the renovation of Sugar Land Town Square is slated for mid-2021.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — A development team by Houston-based Lionstone Investments will renovate Sugar Land Town Square, a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use destination located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. Lionstone is partnering with Dallas-based creative real estate firm Rebees and Planned Community Developers on the project, which will upgrade landscaping and outdoor common areas to allow for social distancing and more public seating as part of Phase I. In addition, the team will add new signage and tenant storefronts and revamp the tenant roster to include local entrepreneurs with original shopping and dining concepts. Completion of the first phase of the project is scheduled for mid-2021.