HOBOKEN, N.J. — LIPTON Teas & Infusions will open a 15,183-square-foot office at Waterfront Corporate Center in Hoboken. The beverage maker is taking a full floor at Building 2 of the 1.5 million-square-foot development, which is owned by New York City-based SJP Properties. SJP Project Solutions, an affiliate of the owner, recently completed the build-out of the space.