REBusinessOnline

Liquid Environmental Solutions Signs 39,528 SF Office Lease Extension in Irving

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Esters-114-Business-Center-Irving

Following the extension of Liquid Environmental Solutions' lease, Esters 114 Business Center in Irving is 91 percent leased.

IRVING, TEXAS — Liquid Environmental Solutions has signed a 39,528-square-foot office lease extension at Esters 114 Business Center in Irving. The lease ensures that the waste management company will continue to operate its corporate headquarters at the building, which is 91 percent leased. corporate headquarters. Clint Madison and John Fancher of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Stanton Road Capital in the lease negotiations. Ryan Buchanan and Josh White with CBRE represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  