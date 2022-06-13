Liquid Environmental Solutions Signs 39,528 SF Office Lease Extension in Irving

Following the extension of Liquid Environmental Solutions' lease, Esters 114 Business Center in Irving is 91 percent leased.

IRVING, TEXAS — Liquid Environmental Solutions has signed a 39,528-square-foot office lease extension at Esters 114 Business Center in Irving. The lease ensures that the waste management company will continue to operate its corporate headquarters at the building, which is 91 percent leased. corporate headquarters. Clint Madison and John Fancher of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Stanton Road Capital in the lease negotiations. Ryan Buchanan and Josh White with CBRE represented the tenant.