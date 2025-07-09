Liquidia Signs 70,000 SF Life Sciences Lease at Pathway Triangle in Morrisville, North Carolina

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Liquidia Corp., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical firm specializing in therapies for those suffering from rare cardiopulmonary diseases, has signed an approximately 70,000-square-foot lease in North Carolina’s Research Triangle region. The company will occupy space at Building 1 at Pathway Triangle, a 1 million-square-foot life sciences development located at 1000 Science Drive in Morrisville, less than three miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport and 11 miles northwest of North Carolina State University.

King Street Properties, the landlord and developer of Pathway Triangle, recently broke ground on an amenity center on the campus called The Junction, which will feature meeting rooms, conference space, a fitness center and dining options. Liquidia Corp. recently received FDA approval for YUTREPIA, the company’s trademarked treprostinil inhalation powder. The locally based firm will begin operating at Pathway Triangle in 2026.