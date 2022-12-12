List Logistics Signs 844,373 SF Industrial Lease in Flanders, New Jersey

Pictured is an aerial shot of the industrial property at 703 Bartley Chester Road in Flanders, New Jersey, which totals roughly 1.4 million square feet.

FLANDERS, N.J. — List Logistics, a third-party freight distribution firm, has signed an 844,373-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Flanders. The property at 703 Bartley Chester Road spans 1.4 million square feet and features 49-foot clear heights and 500 trailer parking spaces. Charles Fern, Jason Barton, Thomas Tucci, Stephen Shoemaker, Jonathan Winge, Torsten Thaler, Elizabeth Rouse and Natalie Gorga of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.