REBusinessOnline

List Logistics Signs 844,373 SF Industrial Lease in Flanders, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

703-Bartley-Chester-Road-Flanders-New-Jersey

Pictured is an aerial shot of the industrial property at 703 Bartley Chester Road in Flanders, New Jersey, which totals roughly 1.4 million square feet.

FLANDERS, N.J. — List Logistics, a third-party freight distribution firm, has signed an 844,373-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Flanders. The property at 703 Bartley Chester Road spans 1.4 million square feet and features 49-foot clear heights and 500 trailer parking spaces. Charles Fern, Jason Barton, Thomas Tucci, Stephen Shoemaker, Jonathan Winge, Torsten Thaler, Elizabeth Rouse and Natalie Gorga of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  