List Logistics Signs 844,373 SF Industrial Lease in Flanders, New Jersey
FLANDERS, N.J. — List Logistics, a third-party freight distribution firm, has signed an 844,373-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Flanders. The property at 703 Bartley Chester Road spans 1.4 million square feet and features 49-foot clear heights and 500 trailer parking spaces. Charles Fern, Jason Barton, Thomas Tucci, Stephen Shoemaker, Jonathan Winge, Torsten Thaler, Elizabeth Rouse and Natalie Gorga of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.