Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialTexas

LITEON to Invest $919M in Metro Dallas Manufacturing Campus, Create 600 Jobs

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — LITEON Technology Corp., a provider of power management and AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure solutions, will invest $919 million for a new manufacturing campus in McKinney, located north of Dallas, that is expected to add about 600 new jobs to the local supply. LITEON has purchased more than 650,000 square feet of existing industrial space within Core5 Logistics Center, a newly developed industrial park, and plans to undertake capital improvements prior to hiring and commencing operations. LITEON collaborated with both the City of McKinney and the McKinney Economic Development Corp. to facilitate the deal, and leaders from those organizations say that “the investment strengthens McKinney’s growing base of high-tech employers, expands opportunity for residents and adds meaningfully to the city’s long-term tax base.”

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