Lithotype Signs 81,079 SF Industrial Lease in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The building is located at 2 Territorial Drive.

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Lithotype, a commercial printing company, has signed an 81,079-square-foot industrial lease at 2 Territorial Drive in Bolingbrook. Lithotype is moving to the 101,844-square-foot building from a nearby location in Bolingbrook and is more than doubling its space. Trinity Scurto of Brown Commercial Group represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord.

