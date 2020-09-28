Littelfuse Signs 7,100 SF Industrial Lease in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Littelfuse has signed a 7,100-square-foot industrial lease at World Dairy Business Center in Madison. The manufacturer of electric-circuit protection equipment will occupy space at 2821 Dairy Drive. Camp Perret and John Walsh of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Trowbridge Group. The property is now fully leased and being marketed for sale at an asking price of $3.3 million.