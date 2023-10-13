Friday, October 13, 2023
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Littwitz Investments Arranges Three Restaurant Leases Totaling 8,733 SF in Houston Area

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON, MONT BELVIEU AND RICHMOND, TEXAS — Littwitz Investments has arranged three restaurant leases totaling 8,733 square feet in the Houston area. Blue Tuba Euro-Tex Cuisine has signed a 5,141-square-foot lease at the Harold’s Heights retail building in Houston. Additionally, Beaky’s Hot Chicken will open a 2,436-square-foot restaurant in the eastern suburb of Mont Belvieu. Lastly, Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls will occupy 1,156 square feet at Waterview Town Center in Richmond. David Littwitz of Littwitz Investments represented the tenants in the lease negotiations.

