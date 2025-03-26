Liv Communities Breaks Ground on 203-Unit Liv Sky Cottages in Flagstaff, Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Liv Communities, in partnership with Wespac Residential and Vintage Partners, has broken ground on Liv Sky Cottages, a 203-unit multifamily property within Flagstaff’s Timber Sky master-planned community.

Situated on 32 acres, Liv Sky Cottages will feature 117 one-bedroom, 35 two-bedroom and 51 three-bedroom residences, with 10 percent of the units reserved for individuals and families earning below the area median income. Community amenities will include a dog park, playground, garden beds, walking paths and gathering spaces for residents. Additionally, the property will offer bike storage, a compactor, electric vehicle chargers, three frisbee golf targets and a checker/chess area.