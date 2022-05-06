Liv Communities Sells Liv North Scottsdale Multifamily Community in Arizona for $145M

Liv North Scottsdale features 240 apartments, a heated swimming pool and spa, covered parking and a rooftop patio.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Liv Communities has completed the disposition of Liv North Scottsdale, an apartment property located at 15509 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $145 million, or $604,167 per unit.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Completed in 2014, Liv North Scottsdale features 240 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a resort-style heated pool and spa, a private cabana with flat-screen TVs, rentable storage units, covered parking and structured parking. A rooftop patio features a firepit, outdoor kitchen with barbecue grilling station, bar seating and views of Scottsdale Airpark and the McDowell Mountains.