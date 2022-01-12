LIV Development Acquires Land in Metro Austin for 463-Unit Residential Project

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Alabama-based LIV Development has acquired 30 acres in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville for the development of a 463-unit residential project that will include both single-family and multifamily residences. Ben Fuller and John Carr of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Austin-Pecan Ventures LLC, in the sale of the land. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter.