LIV Development, McShane Construction to Build 242-Unit Multifamily Project in Phoenix

Located in Phoenix, the multifamily property will feature 242 apartments, a swimming pool and a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse.

PHOENIX — Birmingham, Ala.-based LIV Development and McShane Construction Co. are developing an apartment community on 10.8 acres in Phoenix.

The three-story, multi-building community will feature 242 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Units will offer vinyl plank and carpet flooring, granite countertops, full-height kitchen backsplash tile, stainless steel appliances and lots of natural light.

Additionally, the property will feature 1.5 acres of shared amenity space, including a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park and courtyards offering outdoor seating, barbeque areas and cabanas.

Humphreys & Partners Architects is the architect of record for the project, which is slated for completion in August 2022.