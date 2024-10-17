Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Nation to Open 3,500-Seat Venue at Westcourt Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Live Nation plans to open a 3,500-seat entertainment venue at Westcourt Sports and Entertainment District, a 900,000-square-foot mixed-use project currently underway in downtown Orlando. Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin early next year, with an anticipated opening in 2027.

SED Development, JMA Ventures and Machete Group are developing Westcourt, which will feature a 261-room Kimpton hotel, 265 residential units, 300,000 square feet of office space and 125,000 square feet of entertainment and dining-focused retail space. Westcourt will also feature 1.5 acres of flexible green space that will host programming including yoga classes, farmer’s markets, live music, food festivals and movie nights.

