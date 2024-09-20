Live Oak Bank Closes $39M Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Live Oak Bank has closed a $39 million unitranche loan — a hybrid financing structure that combines senior debt and subordinated debt into one loan — on behalf of a Charleston, S.C.-based owner and operator of seniors housing communities.

Loan proceeds were used to retire existing bank debt along with partnership debt associated with the sponsor’s 2021 purchase of a 175-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community located in Morgantown, home city of West Virginia University.

The three-year loan provides a bridge-to-agency option and includes 24 months of interest-only payments and no exit fee. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage’s Seniors Housing & Healthcare Group funded the subordinate debt.