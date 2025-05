LOS ANGELES — Live Oak Bank has provided a $25 million bridge-to-sale loan to finance a community located near Los Angeles. An entity doing business as Harbert Seniors Housing Fund I LP is the borrower. The financing features a three-year initial term, 36 months of interest-only payments and $2.8 million in potential future earnout proceeds. The property totals 97 units, with independent, assisted living and memory care residences.