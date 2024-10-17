Live Oak Bank Provides $47.5M Bridge Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Metro Seattle

SILVERDALE, WASH. — Live Oak Bank has provided a $47.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed seniors housing community located in Silverdale, roughly 25 miles northwest (approximately 70 miles by vehicle) of Seattle.

Built in 2022, the property comprises 172 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The borrower is a Florida-based owner of seniors housing communities. The financing features a three-year initial term and 24 months of interest-only payments. Loan proceeds were used to retire the existing debt, with $4 million in potential future earnout proceeds.