Thursday, October 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sr-Housing-Live-Oak-Silverdale-WA
The seniors housing property in Silverdale, Wash., features 172 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.
LoansMultifamilySeniors HousingWashingtonWestern

Live Oak Bank Provides $47.5M Bridge Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Metro Seattle

by Amy Works

SILVERDALE, WASH. — Live Oak Bank has provided a $47.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed seniors housing community located in Silverdale, roughly 25 miles northwest (approximately 70 miles by vehicle) of Seattle.

Built in 2022, the property comprises 172 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The borrower is a Florida-based owner of seniors housing communities. The financing features a three-year initial term and 24 months of interest-only payments. Loan proceeds were used to retire the existing debt, with $4 million in potential future earnout proceeds.

You may also like

McShane to Build 309-Unit Multifamily Development Near Downtown...

Interra Realty Brokers $9M Sale of Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $8.5M Loan...

Mart Frozen Foods Opens 100,000 SF Food Manufacturing...

Archway Capital Provides $22.8M Acquisition Loan for Simi...

Eastdil Secured Arranges Recapitalization of 186,000 SF Medical...

Berkadia Negotiates $11.7M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 6,233 SF Retail Property...

Eastham Capital, Mosaic Residential Buy Two Adjacent Apartment...