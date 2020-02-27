Live Oak Bank Provides $5.8M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Upstate New York

Home of the Good Shepherd Saratoga offers memory care services.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — North Carolina-based Live Oak Bank has provided a $5.8 million loan for the refinancing of Home of the Good Shepherd Saratoga, a 100-unit seniors housing community located approximately 30 miles north of Albany. The five-year, floating-rate loan allowed the borrower to consolidate debt and position itself for future permanent financing options. The loan will refinance the community’s 42-unit memory care facility. The property was temporarily closed and extensively renovated in 2017. It has since reopened and been leased up and fully stabilized. Home of the Good Shepherd is a faith-based, nonprofit operator with four communities in Upstate New York.