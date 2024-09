PHOENIX AND PRESCOTT, ARIZ. — Live Oak Bank has provided a $54 million bridge loan for an Arizona-based owner and operator of seniors housing communities. Loan proceeds were used to retire existing bank debt for a four-property campus portfolio in the metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) of Phoenix and Prescott Valley. The loan provides a bridge-to-agency option and features a two-year initial term and 24 months of interest-only payments.