REBusinessOnline

Live Oak Funds $15M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Fairbanks, Alaska

Posted on by in Alaska, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

FAIRBANKS, ALASKA — Live Oak Bank has provided a $15 million construction loan for owner-operator Frontier Partners LLC to support the development of a 68-unit assisted living community in Fairbanks.

The community will consist of 50,680 square feet and will be situated on 7.8 acres.

The debt was structured into two loans utilizing the SBA 504 program. The interim construction loan will be held by Live Oak Bank in the amount of $10.2 million, and the second bridge loan prior to the 504 Debenture will be in the amount of $4.8 million.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews