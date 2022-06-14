REBusinessOnline

Live Oak, Locust Point Provide $28M Construction Loan for Assisted Living, Memory Care Community in San Diego

California, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

RhodesMoore-San-Diego-CA

Located in San Diego, property will feature 81 assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

SAN DIEGO — Live Oak Bank and Locust Point Capital have provided a $28 million loan for the development of an 81-unit assisted living and memory care community in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego.

The borrower is a partnership between RhodesMoore and Frontier Management.

The urban infill development will consist of a 73,000-square-foot building and parking deck situated on 1.5 acres. Frontier will be the operator upon completion.

