REBusinessOnline

Live Oak Provides $28.5M Construction Financing for Seniors Housing Expansion in Salem, Oregon

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Seniors Housing, Western

Boone-Ridge

SALEM, ORE. — Live Oak Bank has provided a $28.5 million loan for the construction of a 142-unit independent living expansion in Salem, approximately 45 miles south of Portland.

The borrower is Mosaic Management. The project will be Phase II of a larger campus, which already includes a 138-unit assisted living and memory care building that was completed in May 2019.

The expansion will total 147,000 square feet on an 8.9-acre plot.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  