Living Care Lifestyles Sells 75-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Granbury, Texas

GRANBURY, TEXAS — Living Care Lifestyles, a Seattle-based seniors housing developer and manager, has sold Quail Park of Granbury, a 75-unit community located on the southwestern outskirts of Fort Worth. The property, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Charles Bissell and Dean Ferris of JLL represented Living Care Lifestyles in the transaction. Lloyd Jones Senior Living purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.