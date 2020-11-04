REBusinessOnline

Living Spaces Opens 150,000 SF Showroom in North Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — California-based home furnishing retailer Living Spaces has opened a 150,000-square-foot showroom at 8640 Tehama Ridge Parkway on the north side of Fort Worth. The space will showcase various designs and furniture arrangements for living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, home offices and outdoor areas. The space also features a playroom and climbing complex for children. About 100 people have been hired to staff the store, which is the company’s 27th overall.

