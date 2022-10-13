REBusinessOnline

Living Well Homes Divests of 124-Unit Brookfield Multifamily Community in Phoenix for $31M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Brookfield-Phoenix-AZ

Located in Phoenix, Brookfield features 124 apartments, a pool and spa, fitness center, parcel lockers and grilling areas.

PHOENIX — Living Well Homes has completed the sale of Brookfield, an apartment property in Phoenix, to Rise48 Equity for $31 million, or $250,000 per unit.

Built in 1984 on nearly five acres, the community features 124 one- and two-bedroom units, a pool and spa, fitness center, parcel lockers and grilling areas.

Cliff David and Steve Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Jake Vitta of IPA Capital Markets arranged the acquisition financing for the buyer.

